 Defence ministry identifies fake internet domains supposedly set up by Pak operatives for targeting defence personnel : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Defence ministry identifies fake internet domains supposedly set up by Pak operatives for targeting defence personnel

Defence ministry identifies fake internet domains supposedly set up by Pak operatives for targeting defence personnel

These domains can be used to launch spear phishing attacks against the Armed Forces, warns MoD communique

Defence ministry identifies fake internet domains supposedly set up by Pak operatives for targeting defence personnel

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 28

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has identified about a dozen fake internet domains of official establishments that have supposedly been set up by Pakistani operatives and could be used to target defence personnel.

“It has been observed that few websites have been registered under ‘.in’ domain which are originally hosted by Pakistan-based malicious actors. These websites are hosted to trap Indian defence personnel,” a communique issued by the defence ministry recently states.

“Further research at national levels is in progress to identify more such domains. These domains can be used to launch spear phishing attacks against the Armed Forces,” the communique adds.

The said websites are related to pay, accounts and welfare matters and bear such names likecoordbranch.in,ksb.csl.in,cgda.csl.in,coorddesk.in,e-admin.inandadmindesk.in, which could be used to extract sensitive information.

The MoD has advised users to block the malicious URLs at perimeter security devices and sensitise all personnel about the phishing campaigns originating from these domains and ensure that they do not enter their NIC login credentials on these sites.

Any suspicious emails are to be forwarded to designated cyber security teams, without clicking on any link or opening any attachments, for forensic analysis and further guidelines and thereafter such emails are to be deleted from all folders.

The use of malware, bots and viruses via fake portals and emails is becoming increasingly common and there have been several instances where defence establishments and personnel have come under cyberattack through websites and social media apps.

Personal information and service details of individuals that could be used for manipulation or blackmail, official records and other operational or sensitive information are targets of cyberattacks.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

2
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

3
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

4
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

5
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

6
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

7
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

8
Chandigarh

Masked biker's licence impounded in Chandigarh

9
Punjab

Charges framed against Congress Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira, his aide Gurdev Singh

10
Punjab

Shocking: Ropar lawyer arrested for 'torturing' mother

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Why India abstained from UN vote on Israel-Hamas conflict

Resolution did not include any explicit condemnation of Octo...

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Gaza hospitals scrounging for fuel to run emergency generato...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Government imposes USD 800 per tonne minimum export price on onion till December 31; to buy additional 2 lakh tonnes for buffer

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of Chandigarh-based pharma company; searches Ashoka University in Haryana

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

1984 riots case: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod for filing plea in SC against High Court order acquitting 12 murder accused

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published