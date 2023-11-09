Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Tribune News Service

The Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Gaza conflicts notwithstanding, the US has assured its strategic partners, including India, of continued commitment to the “security architecture” in the Indo-Pacific.

Security in the Indo-Pacific includes round-the-clock surveillance, deployment of warships, planes and submarines to check China’s hegemonistic moves in South China Sea.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin, who embarked on a multi-nation trip today, will be in New Delhi for the India-US 2+2 dialogue on November 10. He will also hold a meet with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

The US Department of Defence, in a note put out today, said, “Each of the Secretary’s stops — in India, South Korea and Indonesia — will underscore the depth of the longstanding US commitment to strengthening the Indo-Pacific’s dynamic security architecture”.

The Department of Defence described its goals for strengthening ally and partner capabilities, networking with allies and partners and operating together across the Indo-Pacific.

Separately, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, in a media interaction in Washington, while describing Austin’s visit, said, “The trip is coming at an incredibly important time. While there are other events taking place in the world, we can still engage in the Indo-Pacific”.

Observers here noted that this was a signal from the US that its focus on the Indo-Pacific was undeterred.

Sabrina Singh said, “The Secretary and his team have an exciting agenda and will continue to build on the historic US momentum towards a shared regional vision for peace, stability and prosperity.”

On the India-US front, Austin-Rajnath are expected to discuss India’s defence modernisation plans through the co-development and co-production of major defence platforms, including fighter jet engines —- the F414 of General Electric and the procurement of 31 MQ9B high-altitude armed drones. The India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) will engage investors to harness private capital. In the run-up to the 2+2, the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence today conducted a meet for investors. An “education series” for defence start-ups was launched. Doug Beck, Director, Defence Innovation Unit, US, led the US delegation. The interactive meet brought together all stakeholders – start-ups, MSMEs, investors, incubators and the industry from both sides under one roof to discuss the collaborative agenda and opportunities.

