Delaporte quits as Wipro CEO; Pallia new head

New Delhi, April 6
Indian IT major Wipro on Saturday announced the resignation of Thierry Delaporte as CEO and named Srinivas Pallia as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.
The announcement comes days before the Bengaluru-headquartered company is scheduled to announce its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2023-24 on April 19. Wipro has been trailing its peers on the performance front with subdued report card and weak guidance and saw a spate of senior-level departures .
