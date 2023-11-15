Delhi AQI back to ‘severe’, no let-up in straw burning cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 14

The air pollution levels in the national Capital continued to deteriorate for the second consecutive day with the air quality index (AQI) reaching the ‘severe’ category at most locations.

The city, along with adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), remained shrouded in a thick layer of smog, registering ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ levels of air quality, coinciding with the inaugural day of the India International Trade Fair.

AQI readings by the Central Pollution Control Board at 24 locations surpassed 401, with the city’s average hitting 397 (‘very poor’) at 4 pm, worsening from 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday. For the second day in a row, Delhi ranked among one of the most polluted cities globally, according to Swiss air purifier company IQAir.

The neighbouring cities of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida too grappled with ‘very poor’ air quality. The spike in pollution levels post Diwali is due to bursting of firecrackers and farm fires, the latter being the predominant reason, said an official of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Despite the Delhi Government launching an anti-pollution drive, involving 375 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns and 215 mobile anti-smog guns, to provide relief, no visible improvement was observed. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai slammed the BJP-led Union and state governments for inaction in addressing the crisis.

