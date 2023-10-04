 Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; digital devices, documents seized | 37 male suspects grilled at special cell office, nine women quizzed at their residence

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

The NewsClick office in Saket during a raid by the Delhi Police. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty in an anti-terror case registered against the news portal in August after the Enforcement Directorate shared inputs on alleged receipt of money by the portal from entities linked to China, with the objective of pushing Chinese propaganda.

Editorial: Raids on journalists

The arrests came after daylong searches across 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai which Delhi Police Special Cell personnel conducted. The police questioned 46 suspects, including journalist-contributors of NewsClick.

While 37 men, including journalists Urmilesh, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Abhisar Sharma, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and D Raghunandan of the Centre for Technology and Development, were questioned at the Delhi Police Special Cell office, nine women were questioned at their residence.

“Digital devices and documents have been seized for examination. The proceedings are underway. So far, two accused, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty, have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” the police said in a statement on Tuesday night. Delhi Police sources said NewsClick received about Rs 38 crore from China-linked entities and the money went into pushing pro-China narratives.

The sources said Rs 29 crore was taken as fee for export services and Rs 9 crore as FDI by inflating share prices.

The fresh case in which raids were carried out at the office of NewsClick (which was sealed this evening) and residences of people linked to the portal was registered in August under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The case was registered days after a US media report on how an American millionaire financed networks to push Chinese propaganda worldwide, including in India, through news site NewsClick. On August 7, Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar had said, “Such anti-India forces (read NewsClick) fan a consistent narrative. And there is one political leader (read Rahul Gandhi) who is consistent with this narrative...”

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today said probe agencies were independent and were doing their job.

INDIA bloc today condemned the raids and said the BJP government’s coercive actions were directed only against those who spoke the truth to power and not against those who spread hatred and divisiveness.

The INDIA bloc said in a statement, “The government has tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists.”

The Editors Guild of India issued a statement saying that it was deeply concerned about raids at the residences of senior journalists early this morning.

Among those raided were activist Teesta Setalvad, Gautam Navlakha; journalists Bhasha Singh, Aditi Nigam, Mahesh Kumar, Subodh Verma, Mukund Jha and satirist Sanjay Rajaura.

The police said the money received by NewsClick was allegedly used to pay salaries to journalists and contributors currently under investigation. The cops also raided the residence of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to question the son of a staff member. The son, Sunmit Kumar, works at NewsClick and his phone and laptop were also taken.

Rights bodies, editors guild condemn raids

  • The Indian American Muslim Council, the largest advocacy body of diaspora Indian Muslims, has termed the raids an attempt to “punish innocent journalists and writers”
  • “Our solidarity with all those who bravely raise their voices,” noted the US-based Hindus for Human Rights
  • The Editors Guild of India said it was a bid to "muzzle" the press

#Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome