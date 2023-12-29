 Delhi cops seek UP Police’s help to find cobbler who created cavities in shoes of Parliament breach accused : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi cops seek UP Police’s help to find cobbler who created cavities in shoes of Parliament breach accused

Delhi cops seek UP Police’s help to find cobbler who created cavities in shoes of Parliament breach accused

Police want to make the cobbler a witness in the case

Delhi cops seek UP Police’s help to find cobbler who created cavities in shoes of Parliament breach accused

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 29

Delhi Police have sought the help of its Lucknow counterparts to trace a "cyclist cobbler" who created cavities in the shoes of Parliament security breach case accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D to fit smoke canisters in them, sources said.

Police wanted to make the cobbler a witness in the case, they said.

Sagar first tried to modify the shoes himself but approached the cobbler, who visited Alambagh in Lucknow on a bicycle, after he was unsuccessful, Delhi Police sources said.

A Delhi Police team visited Lucknow to search for the cobbler earlier this month.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, Sagar and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by some of the MPs.

They gained entry into the Parliament using visitors' passes facilitated by two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru Pratap Simha.

During interrogation, Sagar revealed that he tried to design shoes with a cavity after he found out that they were not checked during entry into Parliament, sources said.

"When he did not succeed in his attempts, he went to a cobbler in Alambagh. He has told the interrogators that he bought two pairs of shoes for Rs 595 each from a shop near his house and approached the cobbler, who visited Alambagh on a bicycle," a source said.

"The cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of the left shoe. The thickness of the sole of shoes is also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut," according to the FIR.

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Lucknow earlier this month to search for the cobbler but was unable to trace him. The team also questioned several cobblers in Alambagh based on disclosures made by Sagar during his interrogation, sources said.

Delhi Police wanted to make the cobbler a witness in the case and is now taking the help of its Lucknow counterparts to find him, they said.

During its visit, the team recovered a pair of shoes, shoe soles and a ruler for measuring shoe size from Sagar's house in Ramnagar in Lucknow's Alambagh, according to sources.

A diary and some books on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were also recovered from his house.

Sagar's family has told the investigators that he admires Bhagat Singh. His social media profile also showed that he used to share content related to Bhagat Singh and Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow #Parliament security breach


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

2
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

3
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

4
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

5
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

6
Sports

South Africa rout India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of 1st Test

7
Delhi

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

8
Punjab

14 years after death of a Punjab Special Forces soldier in J-K operations, mother gets liberalised pension

9
India

Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF chief, Nina Singh to head CISF

10
Punjab

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hover close to normal limits at most pl...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches website for speedy grievance redressal of NRIs

Announces to hold special meetings with NRIs, christened NRI...

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by ‘drunk’ friend in Gurugram

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

Mithun ran car over the victim several times over an argumen...

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships