Delhi court extends by one day ED custody of three vivo-India executives

New Delhi, December 28
A Delhi court on Thursday extended by one day the ED custody of three vivo-India executives in a money laundering case against the Chinese smartphone maker and others.
The court extended the custody of interim CEO of vivo-India Hong Xuquan, alias Terry, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The accused were produced before the court on expiry of their five-day ED custody granted earlier.
The accused were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The federal agency had earlier arrested four people—mobile company Lava International’s MD Hari Om Rai, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and chartered accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik—in the case.
The ED had filed a charge-sheet against these four in a special PMLA court in Delhi. The court recently took cognisance of the charge-sheet.
