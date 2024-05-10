Delhi court frames charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

New Delhi, May 10
A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case involving five women wrestlers.
He has also been charged with the offence of outraging the modesty of women.
The court has found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan.
The court said, “Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under Sections 354 and 354-A in respect of each victim.”
The court acquitted Brij Bhushan of the charge levelled by the sixth wrestler.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot al...
Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case
SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...
Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail
Orders him to stay away from CM's Office, Delhi Secretariat
Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal
In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him...
AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail
Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left their house for Tihar to rec...