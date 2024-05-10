Delhi court frames charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

ANI

New Delhi, May 10

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case involving five women wrestlers.

He has also been charged with the offence of outraging the modesty of women.

The court has found sufficient material to frame charges against Brij Bhushan.

The court said, “Charges were framed against Brij Bhushan under Sections 354 and 354-A in respect of each victim.”

The court acquitted Brij Bhushan of the charge levelled by the sixth wrestler.

