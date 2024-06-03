 Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha : The Tribune India

  India
  • Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth Rs 292.8 crore

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

K Kavitha. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged in its supplementary charge sheet filed against BRS leader K Kavitha before a court here that more than Rs 1,100 crore was laundered in the alleged Delhi excise scam.

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth Rs 292.8 crore.

The allegations were made in a supplementary prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to a charge sheet, filed before Special Judge Kaveri Beweja, who on Monday extended Kavitha's judicial custody till July 3.

The judge extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons -- Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh. The three accused were charge sheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED.

“As per the investigation so far, the total proceeds of crime identified is Rs 1,100 crore, out of which PoC of Rs 292.8 crore is being dealt with in this Prosecution Complaint. Through activities of the accused persons, ie, Kavitha, Champreet Singh, Prince Kumar, Damodar Sharma and Arvind Singh, huge proceeds of crime have been generated,” the charge sheet alleged.

The charge sheet claimed that Kavitha was involved in PoC (money generated and laundered in crime) of Rs 292.8 crore, out of which kickbacks of Rs 100 crore were given to AAP leaders.

“Kavitha conspired with the members of the South Group and the AAP leaders through accused Vijay Nair (who was acting on behalf of the top leaders of the AAP) to pay kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore and receive undue benefits,” the documents claimed. 

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

Delhi excise case: Over Rs 1,100 crore laundered, alleges ED in supplementary charge sheet filed against K Kavitha

According to the ED, out of Rs 1,100 crore, Kavitha was invo...


