Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 13

The widespread bursting of crackers on Diwali despite a Supreme Court ban aggravated the pollution problem in Delhi-NCR with people waking up to a thick haze and the air quality at several locations plunging into “severe” and “very poor” category. The visibility at many points was limited to a few hundred metres.

The authorities in the national capital are now contemplating the implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, if the air quality index (AQI) crosses the level of 450, which is categorised as ‘severe plus’.

Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average AQI settling at 218 at 4 pm. However, bursting of firecrackers till late Sunday night led to a spike in pollution levels amid low temperatures. The AQI stood at 275 (‘poor’ category) at 7 am on Monday and gradually rose to 358 (‘very poor’) by 4 pm. Within Delhi, pollution levels reached the ‘severe’ category (AQI between 400 and 450) in some areas, including RK Puram (402), Jahangirpuri (419), Bawana (407) and Mundka (403).

An AQI between 301 and 400 is deemed “very poor” and can lead to respiratory illnesses upon prolonged exposure, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Diwali celebrations have taken a toll on the air quality across the country as the live feed from the CPCB’s application revealed adverse effects not only in Delhi-NCR, but across several other states. The AQI of at least 53 cities was recorded at “very poor” and 138 cities to “poor” category.

States like Haryana remained worst affected with the air quality in Rohtak, Panipat, Ballabhgarh, Manesar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Dharuhera falling to ‘very poor’ category. The air quality of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut and Bhiwadi also remained ‘very poor’, with AQI readings ranging above 300.

The Supreme Court had on November 7 clarified that its previous order banning the use of barium and prohibited chemicals in firecrackers applied nationwide, and not just in Delhi and its neighbouring areas. A day before Diwali, a sudden rainfall had provided temporary relief to Delhi-NCR residents by lowering pollution levels. However, the post-Diwali pollution has once again presented a challenge to the authorities, prompting the need for additional solutions to address the air quality crisis in the region.

#Diwali #Environment #Pollution #Supreme Court