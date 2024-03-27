Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena

New Delhi, March 27
The government will not be run from jail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Wednesday in the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is behind bars.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court here.
Speaking at a programme here, Saxena said, "I can assure the people of Delhi that the government will not be run from jail."
