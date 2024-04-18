 Delhi High Court allows broad-banding disability benefits to officer cadets : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi High Court allows broad-banding disability benefits to officer cadets

Delhi High Court allows broad-banding disability benefits to officer cadets

Delhi High Court allows broad-banding disability benefits to officer cadets

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, April 17

In a judgment that has ramifications for a large number of armed forces officer cadets invalided out of pre-commission training academies on medical grounds, the Delhi High Court has extended the benefit of broad-banding and rounding off of their quantum of disability.

Four former cadets had asserted before the court that while personnel below officer rank, including recruits, were entitled to the benefit of broad-banding, the same had been denied to officer cadets.

Though there was no dispute that the disability suffered by the petitioners is attributable to the military training, the claim for broad-banding was rejected by the Army on the ground that the policy is only applicable to commissioned officers who are invalidated from service. Since the petitioners had not been commissioned in the military service and the training period is counted as service, the broad-banding principle in respect of officers cannot be made applicable to the cadets. Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), counsel for two of the petitioners, argued that the ground of rejection had no reasonable nexus with the object sought to be achieved, that is to grant appropriate ex-gratia disability award when a cadet has actually suffered disability akin to officers which is attributable to military service.

The High Court’s Division Bench, comprising Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Saurabh Banerjee, observed that Clause 6 of the Ministry of Defence’s letter dated April 16 on the subject states that disability or death as attributable to or aggravated by conditions of military service or training in case of cadets shall be the same as for regular commissioned officers of the armed forces. The Bench also referred to a similar case decided earlier by the HC, where directions were issued to round-off disability and pay benefits accordingly, which had not been challenged by the Defence Ministry before the SC.

“Hence, for parity of reasons and as the petitioners also belong to the armed forces, these writ petitions need to be allowed. It is ordered accordingly. The impugned orders are set aside. The respondents shall grant the benefit of rounding off and broad-banding to the petitioners as per the policy dated January 31, 2001, from the date the petitioners were granted the ex-gratia disability award subject to adjustment of the payment already made with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum,” the Bench ruled on April 16.

Three slabs

The policy of broad-banding and rounding off of disability was re-introduced in January 2001 to do away with any arbitrariness and subjectivity on part of the medical boards while determining the percentage of disability. Under this policy, three slabs were created — disability up to 50% to be considered as 50%, between 51% to 75% as 75%, and above 75% as 100% — and benefits were to be paid accordingly.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Congress weighs options for Hamirpur, Kangra seats

Keen on fielding bigwig to take on Anurag Thakur


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district