Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to Jacqueline's plea seeking quashing of FIR in money laundering case

New Delhi, December 21
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the ED on the actor's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2024.
The petition has also sought to quash the second supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in the case and related proceedings pending before a trial court here.
Fernandez is an accused in the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar.
