 Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Although the post was stated to have been taken down by X, it continued to be available outside India

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Rahul Gandhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 21

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take down his social media post which revealed the identity of a minor Dalit girl, raped and murdered in 2021, so that the child’s identity is protected worldwide.

In the post, which stands geo-blocked by social media platform X in the country, Gandhi published a photograph with the parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl who died under suspicious circumstances on August 1, 2021, with her parents alleging that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium’s priest in southwest Delhi’s Old Nangal village.

Following the post, Gandhi’s account was suspended by the social media platform for some time but it was subsequently restored.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan Thursday observed although the post was stated to have been taken down by X, it continued to be available outside India and asked the counsel for Gandhi to have it removed.

“If we have to protect the identity of the victim, it is necessary it is done all over the world,” the court said.

“Why don’t you take it down? Please take down your post because worldwide it must come down. Please seek instructions...otherwise it will be picked up by press all over the world. It can’t be done like this. Please get it down,” the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, told Gandhi’s counsel advocate Tarannum Cheema.

The court was hearing a 2021 petition by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim by publishing a photograph with her parents on X, formerly called Twitter.

In response to the petition, the Delhi Police said the petition has become infructuous after an investigation was ordered and the post made unavailable in India, and sought permission to file a status report in a sealed cover as it did not want to “scandalise” the matter.

Delhi government lawyer Santosh Kumar Tripathi said unless the main crime of rape was proven, the subsequent act of publishing the identity of an alleged victim does not become a crime and investigation on the issue of revelation of the victim’s identity by Gandhi was underway.

“The petition does not survive. It has become infructuous. Investigation has been ordered,” he said.

The court granted four weeks’ time to police to file a status report in a sealed cover.

Counsel for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) contended that the identity of a victim of sexual assault has to be protected from the moment the crime comes to light and the protection does not come into force after the trial has concluded.

The NCPCR earlier said there are no exceptions to the law protecting the identity of minor victims of sexual offences, and “police must register an FIR and take consequential action”.

The counsel for the family of the child victim raised objections with respect to the discussion on the criminal case in an open court.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioner, also opposed the police’s stand, saying the agency failed to understand the seriousness of the matter and the identity of the child has to be protected even at the stage of allegations.

It was also emphasised that the content continued to be available and was withheld only in India.

X’s counsel said the removal of the post worldwide involved issues concerning extraterritorial application of Indian laws.

On October 5, 2021, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel had issued notice to Twitter on the petition which alleged that Gandhi was “attempting to take political mileage out of the unfortunate incident”.

The court had then refused to issue notice to other respondents, i.e. Gandhi, the Delhi Police and NCPCR on the public interest litigation (PIL) at that stage.

The petitioner has alleged that Gandhi violated the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which prohibit the disclosure of identity of minor victims of sexual offences.

The plea also sought initiation of appropriate legal action against Gandhi by NCPCR.

The matter would be heard next in January.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Congress #Dalits #Rahul Gandhi #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab BJP leader Anil Sarin on the run after FIR in PPSC scam

2
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

3
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

4
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

5
Punjab

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

6
India

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

7
Punjab

‘Gangster’ Amritpal Singh Amri wanted for three murders shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru

8
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

9
Punjab

Section of Punjab Congress leaders targets Navjot Singh Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

10
Haryana

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

Army vehicle ‘attacked’ by terrorists along LoC in Poonch

3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in ambush of Army vehicles by terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Encounter starts between ultras and Army in a dense forest a...

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

Sanjay Singh became new WFI president, with his panel winnin...

Brij Bhushan aide Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

Stage set for lifting UWW ban on Wrestling Federation of Ind...

3 more Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha, total count reaches 100

3 more Opposition MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour'; total count reaches 146

Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved motion for the suspensi...

Govt to hand over comprehensive security of Parliament complex to Central Industrial Security Force

Government to hand over Parliament security to Central Industrial Security Force

Earlier, frisking of visitors to Parliament complex was done...


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Chandigarh: Pan-city 24x7 water supply project moves step further

Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

‘Proxy litigator’ DLF to cough up Rs 5 lakh costs

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

SHGs to lead school uniform production

SHGs to lead school uniform production

80 varieties of flower at university exhibition

Punjabi varsity make it to quarters of all-India hockey tourney

1-day police remand for Shutrana former MLA Satwant Mohi

Punjab Police officers can no longer take ‘favourites’ along after transfer