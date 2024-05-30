Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify PM Modi from contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, May 30
Terming the allegations levelled by the petitioner as “vague, unsubstantiated and reckless”, the Delhi High Court on May 30 dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“Perusal of the petition reveals that the same is replete with vague, unsubstantiated and reckless allegations. Not only are the pleadings inchoate but the tenor of the same is demonstrative of the fact that the petition is tainted with mala fide and oblique motives,” Justice Sachin Datta said, terming the petition 'mala fide'.
Petitioner Captain Deepak Kumar alleged that Modi tried to kill him by crashing a plane that he was in command of.
"Modi and his accomplices are accused of screening the criminal conspiracy where the accused accomplices Candidate Modi attempted to destabilize national security by planning a fatal crash of Flight AI 459 of 08.07.2018,” Kumar alleged.
“The Candidate for Varanasi constituency for the 2024 general elections Narender Modi had submitted before the returning officer a false oath or affirmation to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India," the petitioner submitted.
The petitioner had also sought cancellation of the candidature of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
However, describing the allegations made in the petition as “scandalous”, the court dismissed it.
