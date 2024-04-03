Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

PTI

New Delhi, April 3

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

"I am going to reserve judgement," said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after hearing the senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader as well as the agency.

The AAP national convener, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, questioned the "timing" of his arrest and said it was in contravention of the basic structure of the Constitution, including free and fair election and level-playing field.

Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody, was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

The agency, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, opposed the petition and said the offence of money-laundering was prima facie made out in the case and at present, the investigation against the petitioner was at a nascent stage.

The ASG denied the allegations of bias levelled against the ED, asserting their case is based on evidence and "criminals are supposed to be arrested and put in jail".

The ED's senior counsel also said the petition had only assailed the first remand order passed against the petitioner, which sent him to the agency's custody till March 28, and not the subsequent orders.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate