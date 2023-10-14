Delhi High Court seeks ED’s response on Sanjay Singh’s plea

New Delhi, October 13
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED on Singh’s petition and listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. Singh’s counsel alleged that due procedure was not followed when he was arrested by the investigating agency without any prior summons or notice in the case. The ED's lawyer asked the court to grant him time to file a response to the petition. Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody till October 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms
Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...
PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone
Says India battling cross-border terror for decades