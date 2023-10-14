Delhi High Court seeks ED’s response on Sanjay Singh’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED on Singh’s petition and listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. Singh’s counsel alleged that due procedure was not followed when he was arrested by the investigating agency without any prior summons or notice in the case. The ED's lawyer asked the court to grant him time to file a response to the petition. Meanwhile, a Delhi court remanded him to judicial custody till October 27.

