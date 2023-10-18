Delhi High Court sets aside order on evicting AAP Punjab MP Raghav Chadha

PTI

New Delhi, October 17

AAP MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha can live in the government bungalow allotted to him for now, with the Delhi High Court on Tuesday reviving the trial court’s stay on his eviction by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The High Court allowed Chadha’s appeal and revived the trial court’s April 18 order that had prevented the secretariat from evicting him. It said the trial court was in error in returning Chadha’s plaint over non-compliance with the provisions of Section 80 of the Civil Procedure Code.

The Rajya Sabha MP had challenged the trial court’s October 5 order that vacated own April 18 order on a review plea filed by the secretariat. Chadha had contended before the HC that he was a victim of “selective targeting as he was a vocal opposition MP”. He said he was the only sitting Rajya Sabha MP ever who was sought to be evicted from a bungalow given to him.

