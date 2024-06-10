Delhi lad gets 355, highest-ever marks in JEE-Advanced

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Ved Lahoti from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials said on Sunday. The previous highest was 352 in 2022.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from IIT Bombay zone is the topper among women candidates with 332 marks. Her all-India rank is seven.

Ved’s mother Jaya Lahoti is a housewife and father Yogesh Lahoti is a construction manager with a private firm. Ved, who scored 98.6 per cent marks in Class X and 97.6 per cent in Class XII, said, “Nothing is impossible. If you are determined, everything is possible. There should be a goal in life and it should be big.” His favourite subject is Maths.

Other toppers include Aditya from Delhi zone, who secured AIR 2 by securing 346 marks. Bhogal Palli Sandesh from Madras zone bagged AIR 3 with 338 marks, followed by Rhythm Kedia from Roorkee with 337 marks and AIR 4, and Putti Kushal Kumar from Madras zone with 334 marks and AIR 5.

Rajdeep Mishra (333 marks) and Dwija (332 marks) from Bombay zone bagged the sixth and seventh positions. Koduru Tejeswar (331 marks) from Madras ranked eighth, Dhruvin H Doshi (329 marks) from Bombay has bagged the ninth position, and Alladaboina SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (329 marks) from Madras has secured AIR 10.

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs, of which 7,964 are women. Of 158 foreign candidates who took the test, only seven have qualified.

