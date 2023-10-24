Delhi Police awaits embassy's response to contact family members of murdered Swiss woman

PTI

New Delhi, October 24

The Delhi police on Tuesday said they are still awaiting a response from the Switzerland Embassy to reach out to the family members of the Swiss woman whose body was recovered here five days ago.

According to police, the woman was allegedly killed here by 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh who claimed he had befriended the victim in 2021 during a visit to Switzerland.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vichitra Veer said they are in regular touch with the officials of the embassy, however, no response has come so far.

"We are waiting for her family to come and identify the body so that the process of autopsy examination could be started," Veer said.

The police said the body of the woman, who was found dead with her limbs tied with chains near a school in Tilak Nagar on October 20, is still preserved in the mortuary of a hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have conducted the psycho-analysis test of Singh, who was arrested on October 21, to ascertain his mental condition, another official said.

Singh had presented multiple theories to the police on the murder sequence and dumping of the body near the school, the official added.

On Monday, the police had said it would take the help of psycho-analysts for the case as the accused was constantly changing his statements.

The police held multiple sittings with doctors and counsellors on Monday evening and it continued on Tuesday as well, the official said.

Sources in the Delhi police said Singh, who is in police custody for four days, was taken to multiple locations, including a shop from where he had bought chains and locks.

An official said the chains and locks cost him Rs 600 which he bought two days before the killing of the woman.

The police said Singh had revealed during interrogation that he had killed the woman as he wanted to marry her but she turned down his proposal.

Singh identified the woman as Nina Berger of Swiss origin and said she had come here from Zurich on October 11 and was staying in a hotel, the official said.

The police had also recovered some documents such as the passport and visas of Nina Berger from the possession of the accused, the official added.

