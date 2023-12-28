Delhi Police seek polygraph test of all 6 people arrested in Parliament security breach case

New Delhi, December 28
Delhi Police on Thursday moved a court here seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all six people arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter.
The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who posted the matter for January 2, noting that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present.
Police had also brought the six accused before the court during the hearing of the plea.
The accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, are currently in police custody till January 5. Delhi Police, represented by Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, had earlier told the court that "the attack was well planned".
He had further submitted before the court that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required to find out the "actual motive behind the attack", and if they had any association with any other enemy country or terror organisations.
In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before they were overpowered by the MPs.
Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "Tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.
