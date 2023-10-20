Delhi Police told to respond to pleas by NewsClick chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Delhi Police on petitions filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest and subsequent police remand in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Directing the Delhi Police to respond to the petitions filed by Purkayastha and Chakravarty, a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai posted the matter for further hearing on October 30. The order came after senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, representing Purkayastha and Chakravarty, respectively, urged the Bench to hear the matter urgently as the accused have been in jail since their arrest on October 3.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty have challenged a Delhi High Court verdict dismissing their petitions against their arrest and remand under the UAPA. The top court had on Monday agreed to list the matter urgently after Sibal mentioned it before the Bench headed by the CJI.

#Supreme Court