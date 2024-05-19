 Delhi records 44.4 degrees Celsius, ‘red alert’ issued due to heatwave : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
While the station at Safdarjung records a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal on Sunday, other parts of the city see the mercury soar above 47 degrees Celsius

Tourists at a Central Vista lawn near India Gate during a hot summer day, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The national capital recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the weather office issuing a 'red alert' due to severe heat wave conditions in the city.

Delhi has seen a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday. Saturday's temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

While the station at Safdarjung recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal on Sunday, other parts of the city saw the mercury soar above 47 degrees Celsius.

Najafgarh recorded a high of 47.8 degrees Celsius, while Mungeshpur recorded 47.7 degrees, Aya Nagar recorded 46.4 degrees, Pusa recorded 46.5 degrees, Pitampura recorded 47 degrees, and Palam recorded 45.1 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heat wave conditions in other areas, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph on Monday.

In a seven-day forecast, the IMD has urged "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave. There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

"Avoid heat exposure and keep cool. Avoid dehydration," the IMD said.

The weather department has suggested drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

Delhi's relative humidity oscillated between 57 per cent and 15 per cent during the day. 

