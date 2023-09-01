Dell, HP among 40 companies looking to set up plants in India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

A total of 40 companies, including established players like Dell and Hewlett Packard (HP), are participating directly under a scheme to manufacture laptops, tablets and servers in India. Other major players such as Foxconn, Lenovo, Acer and ASUS are participating through their partner subsidiaries.

These companies have applied for incentives under the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. The scheme, application window for which ended on August 30, aims to promote the manufacturing of laptops, personal computers (PCs), servers and related devices.