 Dense fog, cold conditions in North India; train services and vehicular movement disrupted : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Dense fog, cold conditions in North India; train services and vehicular movement disrupted

Dense fog, cold conditions in North India; train services and vehicular movement disrupted

Water bodies across Kashmir freeze; residents of Dal lake, who live in houseboats, have a tough time breaking the ice layer while roving their boats towards the banks

Dense fog, cold conditions in North India; train services and vehicular movement disrupted

People use foot-over-bridge to cross the road on a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



PTI

New Delhi, January 2

A thin layer of ice has formed over the Dal Lake in Srinagar as cold weather conditions coupled with dense fog gripped North India on Tuesday, disrupting train services and vehicular movement.

Residents of the national capital experienced a windy morning on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled a notch above normal at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi.

According to the Indian Railways, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to fog.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 346 at 6.30 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

December 2023 was the national capital’s warmest in six years, with the city not recording a single ‘coldwave day’ during the month.

Dense fog blanketed many parts of Rajasthan in the morning, disrupting vehicular traffic.

Visibility was recorded at 50 metre at the Jaipur airport.

Cold conditions prevailed in some parts of the desert state with the minimum settling at 4.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4.8 degrees in Phalodi, 5.2 degrees in Karauli, 5.4 degrees in Jaisalmer, 5.7 degrees in Pilani, 6 degrees in Sirohi and 6.4 degrees in Dholpur, while Jaipur recorded a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana experience cold weather conditions, with Bathinda reeling at 7 degrees Celsius. Patiala registered a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office’s weather report, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Karnal was at 8 degrees Celsius.

Met officials said fog was experienced at many places in the two states early on Tuesday.

Dense fog, mostly during the morning, had enveloped the region last week.

Maximum temperatures in the region have also witnessed a sharp drop during the past two days.

The minimum temperature in the Kashmir Valley remained below the freezing point, recording minus 4.8 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

The residents of the lake, who live in houseboats, had a tough time breaking the ice layer while roving their boats towards the banks.

Water supply pipes have frozen in many areas of Kashmir due to extreme cold wave conditions.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night’s minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’—the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weather remained dry during the last 24 hours with one or two parts of the state experiencing dense to very dense fog.

The Met office in Lucknow said cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and one or two places in western part of the state.

Day temperatures in Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut divisions among others remained much below the normal limits.

Shahjahanpur with 5.2 degrees celsius recorded the lowest temperature in the state while Banda with 22.6 degree celsius registered the maximum temperature, it said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

4
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

5
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

6
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

7
Punjab

Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

8
India

Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar

9
Himachal

Fuel crisis looms as truckers protest new hit-and-run law

10
India

Vizag horror: Girl from Odisha goes to beach with boyfriend, gang-raped by 13 men

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Union Home Secretary meets protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Hindenburg report: SC verdict on PILs seeking probe into allegations against Adani Group on Wednesday

Hindenburg report: SC verdict on PILs seeking probe into allegations against Adani Group on Wednesday

Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud – which had rese...

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

Following the high court direction, IPS officer Sanjay Kundu...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala