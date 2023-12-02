Deny safe haven to criminals: India to Interpol members

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

India has emphasised on a globally centered and coordinated strategy to contain criminal organisations that operate across international jurisdictions, urging all Interpol member countries to deny safe havens for crime, criminals and proceeds of crime.

The Indian delegation, which participated at the 91st Interpol General Assembly in Vienna, deliberated with nations like the US, UK, Austria, UAE, Nepal, Brazil, Australia and several others for cooperation in policing.

India’s five-member delegation was led by CBI Director Praveen Sood and also included NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. Supporting the adoption of Interpol’s Vision 2030 and creation of an Interpol Future Council, India held discussions for better sharing of criminal information via Interpol channels to expedite mutual legal assistance and extradition requests.

India’s extradition requests for several fugitives are pending in various countries. Many are hiding abroad despite court orders or extradition requests made by Indian authorities. They include David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Rana, Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel.