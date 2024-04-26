Department of Telecom warns people against scammers posing as Mahendra Singh Dhoni

New Delhi, April 26
Amid the ongoing cricket fever in the country, scamsters have been posing as Mahendra Singh Dhoni to con people on social media, the Department of Telecom (DoT) said on Friday, warning people against falling into the trap.
The DoT in a post on X, alerted that scamsters are posing as the popular batsman and former Indian cricket team captain, and asking for money on Instagram.
‘Hi, I am MS Dhoni, messaging you from my private account. I am currently in the outskirts of Ranchi and I have forgotten my wallet. Could you please transfer ?600 via PhonePe so I can return home by bus? I will send the money back once I am home,’ read the Instagram message’s screenshot shared by DoT.
The message also included Dhoni’s ‘selfie’ for ‘proof’.
Beware of scammers trying to bowl you out ! If anyone claims to be the legendary @msdhoni seeking bus tickets, it's a googly you don't want to catch. Report them faster than @msdhoni's stumpings on Chakshu at #SancharSathi👇https://t.co/9wMyxZKTZl@Cyberdost pic.twitter.com/DazB2mXO4a— DoT India (@DoT_India) April 26, 2024
‘Beware of scammers trying to bowl you out! If anyone claims to be the legendary @msdhoni seeking bus tickets, it’s a googly you don’t want to catch,’ the DoT said, sharing the viral post on X that has so far garnered 332.1K views.
‘Report them faster than @msdhoni’s stumpings on Chakshu at #SancharSaathi,’ it added.
DoT’s Sanchar Saathi portal is a web portal aimed to help Indian mobile users track and block lost smartphones and identity theft, forged KYC, using the CEIR module.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states
Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother
The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...
Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court
The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...