Deployed in South China Sea, warships reach Malaysia, Vietnam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Indian Navy flotilla of three warships on an operational deployment in the South China Sea has split into two teams — one is in Malaysia and the other in Vietnam.

Two warships — INS Delhi and INS Shakti — under the command of Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, arrived at the port of Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, as part of the Navy’s operational deployment, the Navy said today.

Indian Navy personnel being welcomed upon INS Kiltan’s arrival at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.

The Navy said when INS Kiltan arrived at Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, on Sunday, it received a warm welcome from Vietnam People’s Navy and the Indian Embassy. The three warships were earlier at Singapore as one team.

During port call at Malaysia, the two navies will engage in a wide range of interactions, including subject matter expert exchange sessions, yoga, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits aimed at strengthening the existing mutual cooperation and understanding.

The Indian Navy ships, on the completion of harbour visit, will also participate in a maritime partnership exercise at sea with ships of the Royal Malaysian Navy. This is aimed to enhance the degree of interoperability between the two navies, which was reiterated during the recently concluded MILAN 2024 and Ex Samudra Lakshmana 2024.

INS Kiltan will also carry out a maritime partnership exercise at sea with the Vietnam People’s Navy. The exercise would further enhance the interoperability and exchange of best practices, the Navy said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Indian Navy