Depression likely to bring rainfall in Bengal’s coastal districts from Nov 16-18

Kolkata, November 13
A cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, which could turn into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.
The system is expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal from November 16-18, Regional meteorological Director G K Das said.
“We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity,” Das said.
It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: 9 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad
The fire, which breaks out in a car garage on the ground flo...
TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched
Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind...
Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke
Firecracker bursting till late Sunday night leads to a spike...
Punjab, Haryana report poor air quality day after Diwali
The average air quality recorded in both states was in the '...
Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali
There were major fires in Sadar Bazar, East of Kailash and T...