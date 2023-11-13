Depression likely to bring rainfall in Bengal’s coastal districts from Nov 16-18

PTI

Kolkata, November 13

A cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area, which could turn into a depression over central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The system is expected to bring light to moderate rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal from November 16-18, Regional meteorological Director G K Das said.

“We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity,” Das said.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.