 Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

In CCTV camera footage, the assailants are seen entering the gurdwara on a motorcycle

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

Baba Tarsem Singh is rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he dies during treatment.



PTI

Dehradun/Rudrapur, March 28

The dera kar seva chief of the Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara in Uttarakhand was shot dead on the premises of the shrine by two motorcycle-borne assailants early on Thursday, police said.

Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima where he died during treatment, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Manju Nath told reporters.

"We have clear (CCTV camera) videos of the assailants. They are both Sikhs," he said and added that they fled after the incident. 

The Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara is a revered Sikh shrine located on the Rudrapur-Tanakpur route in Udham Singh Nagar district of the state.

In CCTV camera footage, the assailants were seen entering the gurdwara on a motorcycle around 6.15 am and shooting at Singh with a rifle, Nath said and added that the shooter was riding pillion.

"Two rounds were fired at Singh who was sitting in a chair. The first shot was fired from the front and the other from the back. Singh immediately fell on the ground," the SSP said.

Eight police teams have been mobilised to apprehend the attackers, he said. 

Terming the incident "serious", Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said a special investigation team (SIT) comprising personnel of the Special Task Force and local police had been constituted to look into the incident.

"If there is a conspiracy behind the incident, it will be unravelled. The help of central agencies will also be taken," he said and added that "we will nab the assailants soon". 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttarakhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

2
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

3
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
India

India summons US diplomat over state department remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

7
Punjab

‘Experimenting afresh’: AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku on joining BJP

8
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

9
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

10
India

Forget FASTag, govt to roll out satellite collection

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Arvind Kejriwal reaches Delhi court; to be produced before judge as 6-day ED custody ends

Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

US makes another remark on Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 other lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud over attempts to undermine judiciary’s integrity

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife Gurpreet Kaur welcome baby girl

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehow...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh