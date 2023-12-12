 Designed by Manish Malhotra, new uniforms for Air India cabin, cockpit crew unveiled : The Tribune India

  • India
Designed by Manish Malhotra, new uniforms for Air India cabin, cockpit crew unveiled

New uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months

Air India cabin crew and pilots in their new uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, unveiled on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, December 12

Private carrier Air India on Tuesday unveiled its new collection of uniforms, designed by Manish Malhotra, for its cabin and cockpit crew.

The new uniforms will be introduced in a phased manner over the next few months, starting with the entry of service of Air India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft, the company said in a statement.

“Air India’s crew uniforms are amongst the world’s most storied in aviation history, and we firmly believe that Manish Malhotra’s innovative ensemble will script an exciting new chapter for Air India’s future narrative,” said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Air India.

The crew’s new uniform perfectly captures the essence of the airline’s new identity, among others, he said.

The female cabin crew attire features a ready-to-wear ombre saree with intricate patterns reminiscent of Indian heritage architecture (jharokha) and the Vista (new Air India logo icon), paired with a comfortable blouse and blazer, Air India said.

“My aim was to create uniforms that capture the essence of India’s diverse culture and traditions while also embodying a modern and sophisticated look. “By incorporating quintessential hues that are symbolic to India, I hope that these uniforms not only make the crew feel proud but also leave a lasting impression on the guests, representing the warmth and hospitality that India is known for,” said Malhotra.

The new uniform designs, Air India claimed, were developed in close consultation with its cabin crew representatives and the airline’s In-flight services team, who also conducted an extensive testing exercise for the new designs.

The cockpit crew’s uniform features a classic black double-breasted suit with a print inspired by the Vista, signifying professionalism, timelessness, and the gravitas of the flying profession.

Malhotra has also curated footwear that blends style and comfort, the airline said, adding the female cabin crew will wear dual-tone (black and burgundy) block heels, and the male cabin crew will wear comfortable black Brogues.

#Air India #Mumbai


