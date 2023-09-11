'Despite being in England, Rishi Sunak insists on teaching Hindi to his kids'

IANS

Guwahati, September 11

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy give great importance to Hindi and their children have learned the language.

Sarma attended the G20 dinner on Saturday night where he had a discussion with Sunak.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP's women wing programme in Guwahati on Sunday evening, Sarma said: “I met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife for some discussions. They said that despite being in Britain, they insisted on teaching their children Hindi.

“Prime Minister Sunak mentioned this in front of some chief ministers at the dinner. I was thinking that even in India I could not give importance to teaching Hindi to my children. But they have done the same thing in England. This is incredible."

