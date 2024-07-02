Despite diversities, India is one: RSS chief Bhagwat

PTI

Ghazipur, July 1

Despite its differences, India has functioned as one nation for thousands of years and this unity was apparent whenever it faced attacks from Pakistan or China, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said Monday at the launch of a book on war hero Abdul Hamid.

The event was held at Ghazipur’s Dhamapur village, where Hamid was born. The soldier was posthumously bestowed with the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

The RSS leader said whatever might appear from the outside, “love and devotion for the country is prevalent everywhere”. “Despite all differences, India has been functioning as one country for thousands of years,” he said.

