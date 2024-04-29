Deve Gowda’s son, grandson booked

Hassan (Karnataka), April 28
A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against the son and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former minister HD Revanna and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, respectively.
The case was registered at the Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook. The complainant said she was a relative of Revanna’s wife Bhavani.
She alleged four months after she started working, Revanna began sexually harassing her, while his son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have “vulgar conversations” with her.
