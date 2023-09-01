Device aboard ‘Vikram’ records quake on moon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

ISRO today said the Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan-3 lander (Vikram)—the first micro electro mechanical systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon—has recorded an event (seismicity), appearing to be a natural one, on August 26. The source of this event is under investigation.

The Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity has been designed and realised by LEOS (laboratory for electro optics system), Bengaluru.

In another update, ISRO said the radio anatomy of moon-bound hypersensitive ionosphere and atmosphere-Langmuir probe (RAMBHA-LP) payload aboard Chandrayaan-3 lander has made first-ever measurements of the near-surface lunar plasma environment over the south polar region. The initial assessment indicates that the plasma near the lunar surface is relatively sparse.

“These quantitative measurements potentially assist in mitigating the noise that lunar plasma introduces into radio-wave communication. Also, they could contribute to the enhanced designs for upcoming lunar visitors. RAMBHA-LP payload development is led by SPL/ VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram,” ISRO said in a post on X.

Another payload confirms sulphur

ISRO said the alpha particle X-ray spectroscope (APXS), aboard the rover “Pragyan”, has also detected sulphur along with other minor elements. The laser-induced breakdown spectroscope (LIBS) instrument aboard Pragyan had earlier confirmed the presence of sulphur, needed for car batteries, fertiliser and other purposes

#Chandrayaan #ISRO