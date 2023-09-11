Device to detect if train driver is drowsy

PTI

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is developing an artificial intelligence-based device that will be able to read the blinking eyes of drivers, say sources

The device — Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) — will not only sound an alert in case the driver is feeling sleepy but will also apply emergency brakes if he/she loses alertness

The RDAS will be interfaced with a vigilance control device to apply emergency brakes

The device is still in the development stage and trials are on to ensure its proper functioning. The technical team of the NFR is working on it. We hope that it will be ready in another few weeks,” a Railways source said.

