Device to detect if train driver is drowsy

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is developing an artificial intelligence-based device that will be able to read the blinking eyes of drivers, say sources
The device — Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS) — will not only sound an alert in case the driver is feeling sleepy but will also apply emergency brakes if he/she loses alertness
The RDAS will be interfaced with a vigilance control device to apply emergency brakes
The device is still in the development stage and trials are on to ensure its proper functioning. The technical team of the NFR is working on it. We hope that it will be ready in another few weeks,” a Railways source said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative