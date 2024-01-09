DGCA increases rest time for pilots to combat fatigue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

To better manage fatigue-related safety issues, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday came out with revised norms that increase the weekly rest time for pilots to 48 hours and limit the number of landings to two during night operations.

According to a press release issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry, the revised regulations mandate increased weekly rest periods from 36 hours to 48 hours for flight crew, thus ensuring sufficient time for recovery from cumulative fatigue.

The revised regulations have also taken into consideration different types of operations across time zones. The aviation watchdog has extended the night hours for pilots and now, it covers the period from 0000-0600 hours whereas it was 0000-0500 hours earlier.

“A bunch of much-awaited reforms in flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for our pilots has come through. After in-depth analysis of pilot rosters, fatigue-related reports and direct feedback from pilots, we have introduced revised FDTL regulations that include increased rest periods, redefining night duty and regular fatigue reports to be shared by airlines. In addition, we will soon transition towards a new regime of fatigue management i.e. fatigue risk management system, which will be a data-driven approach to enhance monitoring of flight crew fatigue. These changes that are very much in line with international best practices will ensure India has the necessary arsenal as it prepares to clinch the largest domestic aviation market title in the future,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote on X.

