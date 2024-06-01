DGCA issues notice to Air India over flight delays

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to Air India on Friday for inordinate delay of at least two international flights and failure to take due care of passengers.

An Air India flight from Delhi that was to leave for San Francisco on Thursday was delayed by over 24 hours. Passengers were reportedly made to board the flight and sit without any air conditioning, due to which some of them fainted.

The flight, which was originally scheduled to take off at 3.20 pm on Thursday from Delhi, was rescheduled for Friday evening. “Further, repeated incidents of passengers being put to discomfort by Air India in violation of DGCA norms have come to notice,” DGCA noted. The show-cause notice by the regulator added that Air India is “time and again failing in taking due care of passengers”.

