DGCA tells airlines to inspect Boeing 737-8 Max planes

New Delhi, January 6

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday directed domestic airlines to immediately carry out inspection of emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleet.

This comes in the wake of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max plane’s outer section, including a window, falling off mid-air on Friday. A senior DGCA official said the latest directive was an abundant precautionary measure.

Currently, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets. “The DGCA has directed all Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet,” the official said.

The official also said pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident, there had been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far. Asked whether flight schedules could be impacted, the official said: “No, these one-time checks will be done during the night halt of aircraft,” the official said.

