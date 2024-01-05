DGPs’ conference begins today, three new criminal laws, deepfakes on table

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, January 4

Threats arising out of deepfakes and artificial intelligence (AI) are going to be the focus of the three-day DGPs’ conference starting in Jaipur tomorrow. It is also going to be the first major meeting of top cops after the passage of the three criminal laws, where deliberations will be held on the roadmap for their implementation, official sources said.

The All-India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6 and 7, will discuss several other key issues like cybercrime, technology in policing, counterterrorism, Left-wing extremism and prison reforms.

As they incorporate hyper-realistic digital falsification, deepfakes can potentially be used to damage reputation, fabricate evidence and undermine trust in democratic institutions. This phenomenon has forayed into political messaging as well, which is a serious concern in the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Many states have been underlining the need for developing guidelines to cut down on dependency on foreign vendors for countering cyber fraud and strengthening data protection legislation of the country.

The meeting will try and forge a uniform approach among all states to tackle challenges emerging from the misuse of such technologies, said the sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, senior Central government officials, DGPs and heads of the Central Armed Police Forces will attend the conference.

