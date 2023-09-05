 Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X

Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X

The construction of President Murmu’s title lent credence to speculation that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name

Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu which described her position as 'President of Bharat'.

The construction of her title lent credence to speculation that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.

The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.

Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata".

Besides the first line of the national anthem, the post in Hindi also used the words "Jai Ho". 

#Dharmendra #Droupadi Murmu #G20 #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

2
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

3
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

4
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

5
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

6
India

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

7
Chandigarh

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8
Haryana

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint

9
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

10
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol hug each other at 'Gadar 2' success bash, discuss Aryan Khan

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...

Pro-Pakistan slogan row: National Confernce leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in Supreme Court

Pro-Pakistan slogan row: National Confernce leader Mohd Akbar Lone files affidavit in Supreme Court

Solicitor General urges court to read what was not written i...

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

Indian team for cricket World Cup announced; both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan named in 15-man squad

India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut

Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat; 2 held

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Delhi court summons Arvind Kejriwal’s wife after her name figures in voters list of 2 assembly seats

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods