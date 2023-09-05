Dharmendra Pradhan shares G20 dinner invite from 'President of Bharat' on X

New Delhi, September 5
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday shared on X a G20 dinner invitation from President Droupadi Murmu which described her position as 'President of Bharat'.
जन गण मन अधिनायक जय हे, भारत भाग्य विधाता— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 5, 2023
जय हो 🇮🇳#PresidentOfBharat pic.twitter.com/C4RmR0uGGS
The construction of her title lent credence to speculation that the government is planning to drop India and stay with just Bharat as the country's name.
The invitation, which was also widely shared on social media, is for Saturday at 8 pm at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit.
Sharing a picture of his invite, Pradhan used the hashtag '#PresidentOfBharat' and said, "Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak Jaya He, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata".
Besides the first line of the national anthem, the post in Hindi also used the words "Jai Ho".
