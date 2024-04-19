Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes, sweets to make case for bail: ED

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, April 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of consuming mangoes and sweets despite being a diabetic. It said the AAP leader was doing this to manipulate his blood sugar levels to create grounds for bail.

AAP rubbishes charges, says ‘plot to kill’ Kejri Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday claimed there was a “huge conspiracy” to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food in the jail. Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of lying about the CM’s diet. PTI L-G seeks report on denial of insulin to Delhi CM Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the DG, Prisons, to submit a factual report into AAP’s allegations that Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal was allowed by the court to get home-cooked food. He had moved an application in the Special Court to allow virtual consultation with his doctor thrice a week for monitoring of his blood sugar level and other vitals. The application was withdrawn after the ED submitted in the court that Kejriwal had been deliberately having large quantity of “unsuitable” food to cause a spike in his blood sugar levels.

Kejriwal’s lawyer Vivek Jain objected to the ED’s claims, accusing it of making statements for media consumption. Kejriwal subsequently withdrew the application, intending to submit a revised one.

Special Public Prosecutor Zoheb Hossain opposed Kejriwal’s plea, arguing that his consumption patterns were aimed at creating a pretext for seeking bail based on fluctuating blood sugar levels.

