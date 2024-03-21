 ‘Dialogue the way forward’, PM dials Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ‘Dialogue the way forward’, PM dials Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

‘Dialogue the way forward’, PM dials Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

‘Dialogue the way forward’, PM dials Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

(L-R) Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Significantly, during the conversation with Putin, the PM reiterated dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in Russia-Ukraine conflict, an official statement read. While discussing the ongoing conflict with Zelenskyy, Modi reiterated India’s people-centric approach and again stressed on the need for dialogue.

The PM’s call comes at a time when the conflict in Ukraine seems poised to take a dangerous turn, after France said it would send 2,000 soldiers to fight against the Russian forces.

The PM’s advice for peace talks comes at a time when there is talk that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba is expected to visit India. Kuleba is expected to invite PM Modi or failing him, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, to attend the “peace summit”’ being organised in Switzerland next month. Its express purpose is to involve third world leaders in the attempt by NATO and its allies to isolate Russia.

In his conversation with Zelenskyy, PM Modi said he discussed the strengthening of the India-Ukraine partnership and conveyed India’s consistent support for all efforts for peace to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict. “India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance guided by our people-centric approach,” posted Modi said on X. PM Modi also congratulated Putin on his re-election as President of Russia and discussed ways to further strengthen the `India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’. They also reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional as well as global issues. On March 18, PM Modi had taken to X to congratulate Putin, who has been in power in the Kremlin since 2000. Results showed that Putin received 87.8 per cent of the votes for his fifth Presidential term. He was Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012 when Dmitry Medvedev stood in as President.

Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, a statement said, as the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen their bilateral partnership in various spheres.

Russian, Ukrainian presidents invite modi

Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their respective nations upon the conclusion of the General Election here, official sources said. They said both leaders viewed PM Modi as a peacemaker.

#Narendra Modi #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #Zelenskyy


