Diamonds worth Rs 5.62 cr stolen from Mumbai gems store; 2 employees among 3 held

Mumbai, November 1

Diamonds worth Rs 5.62 crore have been allegedly stolen from a gems company store in Mumbai over six months following which police have arrested three men, including two employees of the firm, an official said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Shah, one of the directors of JB and Brothers Private Limited, who has a store at the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra-Kurla Complex here, approached the police claiming that diamonds worth Rs 5.62 crore were missing from their stock, the official from BKC police station said.

The complainant suspected that the firm’s employees, Prashant Shah and Vishal Shah, both from Kandivali, were stealing diamonds from their store since April, he said.

Nilesh Shah, a former employee of the firm, allegedly helped the duo in selling the stolen diamonds, the police said quoting the FIR.

The police have arrested the three accused and booked them under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), the official said.

An investigation was on into the case, the police added.

