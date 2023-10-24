Did ED ever question Vijayan's daughter about her IT firm's deals, asks Congress

Kochi, October 24
The Congress on Tuesday sought to know if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter was ever questioned by the Enforcement Directorate about her IT firm's business deals which allegedly involved black money.
On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan reiterated that the payment received by her IT firm under the guise of providing IT services was "false", claiming Veena Vijayan's firm never had any technical expertise to provide CMRL -- a Kochi-based mining company, any kind of services.
The Congress leader claimed that the agreement was a plan to convert "black money into legal money".
"I have a direct question for Vijayan -- did the ED officials conduct a probe into this money received by Veena's IT firm? Once he answers, I will reveal more as this so-called agreement between the two was a clear-cut corrupt deal," said Satheesan.
In August, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan wrote to Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal about "irregularities in the deal" based on the report prepared by the Income Tax Department. It was claimed that Veena Vijayan and her firm had received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL.
Since then, the Congress leaders have been targetting and questioning the Kerala Chief Minister over the alleged payment received by his daughter's firm.
