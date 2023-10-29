‘Didn’t slam’ terror attacks explicitly

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 28

India abstained from the vote on the UNGA resolution due to “all elements of our approach not being covered in the final text of the resolution,” said sources here.

The resolution in the UNGA did not include any explicit condemnation of the terrorist attacks of October 7. An amendment was moved to include this aspect, prior to the vote on the main resolution. “We voted in favour of the amendment, and it obtained 88 votes in favour (but not the requisite two-thirds majority),” said the sources while underlining that India remained concerned over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Priyanka Gandhi

‘Shocked & ashamed’: Priyanka on abstention The Congress and Left parties slammed the government for abstention from voting on the UNGA resolution for a humanitarian truce in Gaza

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was “shocked and ashamed” that India had abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza

The stand went against everything India has stood for throughout its life as a nation, Priyanka Gandhi added

The sources did not, however, say why India did not speak of an immediate ceasefire as was done by all 120 countries that voted in favour as well as by some countries that chose to abstain.

However, at the same time, India “strongly considers that there can be no equivocation on terror,” said the sources.

“Our vote on the resolution was guided by our steadfast and consistent position on the issue. Our explanation of vote (EOV) reiterates this comprehensively and holistically. There can be no equivocation on terror, reiterated the sources while drawing attention to the EOV by India which “categorically” condemns the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 and seeks the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

The sources also pointed out that the EOV mentions civilians, especially women and children, of Gaza as well as lauds the international community’s de-escalation efforts.

The sources said the EOV also stressed India’s “consistent stand” on Palestine by calling for a negotiated two-state solution.