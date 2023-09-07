Directorate General of Civil Aviation makes enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by aircrew more stringent

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 7

Making the enforcement action on consumption of alcohol by flight crew more stringent, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased the suspension period for violators in certain cases.

Under revised rules drafted by the DGCA, examiners, instructors, line training captain and check pilots detected positive in pre-flight breath analyser test will now face loss of approval and authorisation for three years in addition to penal action as prescribed under rules for the violation.

Under existing provisions, last issued by DGCA in 2021, such violators faced loss of rating and authorisation for one year in addition to penal action.

DGCA has now stipulated that breath analyser equipment based upon fuel cell technology be used for conducting tests for crew associated with aircraft operation and maintenance. There are several types of breath analysers, the most common among them being the fuel cell, semi-conductor based and spectrophotometer.

In addition to government and government licensed hospitals, DGCA has now permitted aircraft operators to avail the services of aerodrome operators and private organisations having the required facilities to conduct breath analyser tests at airport premises. These facilities would be subjected to periodic checks by DGCA.

All breath analyser equipment is required to be periodically calibrated by certified agencies. In its revised rules, DGCA had listed out guidelines for engaging the agency, the eligibility criteria and maintaining records. All agencies are required to have an ISO certification and records are to be maintained for a period of two years, with facilitation by operators to the DGCA for checking compliance.

Additional crew members travelling in the aircraft to operate a flight from another station involving ramp-to-ramp transfer will also be subjected to pre-flight breath analyser test at the starting station.

It is mandatory for all air crew to undergo pre and post flight breath analyser tests. DGCA provisions call for three months suspension of license on testing positive for the first time in pre-flight test, three years suspension on the second instance and cancellation of license if a crew member tests positive the third time.

In post-flight tests, the license is cancelled in a crew member tests positive the second time. There is a four-year suspension of license if a crew member tests positive in one pre-flight test and one post flight test.

