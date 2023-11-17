Discusses bloc's role in Indo-Pacific region with Austin

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Defene Secretary Lloyd Austin at an event a Jakarta on Thursday where the two discussed on the ‘centrality’ of the ASEAN bloc to the Indo-Pacific. Less than a week ago, the two had met on sidelines of the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue and has detailed discussion of laying down the future in the Indo-Pacific. On Thursday the two were together at the ADMM-Plus.

“Great to meet today with ASEAN Defense Ministers in Jakarta. One year after the elevation of the US-ASEAN relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ASEAN remains central to our shared efforts across the Indo-Pacific,” Austin posted on X. Rajnath also held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Vietnamese counterparts.

