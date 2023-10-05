 ‘Discussions going on’: MEA on asking Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence : The Tribune India

‘Discussions going on’: MEA on asking Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

Two weeks ago, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India

High Commission of Canada in India, at Shantipath in New Delhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 5

India on Thursday said it is engaged in discussions with Canada on the issue of ensuring parity in its diplomatic presence in India.

“We sought parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence in India and discussions are ongoing,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Our focus is on ensuring parity in Canada’s diplomatic presence, he said.

Two weeks ago, New Delhi asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa’s expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

