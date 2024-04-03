Disengagement, de-escalation way forward at LAC: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 2

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said “disengagement and de-escalation” was the way forward for resolving the ongoing India-China military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He was addressing the Army Commanders Conference here. Referring to the series of talks between military commanders of both countries, he said, “The ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue.” He expressed “full confidence” that the troops were standing firm along the LAC, the de facto boundary between the two countries.

Since April 2020, India and China are locked in a military “standoff” along the LAC. The words used by the minister “disengagement and de-escalation” are part of three-stage process to defuse tension at the LAC.

India has already suggested to China that a graded three-step process is needed to ease the standoff. The first is disengagement of troops within close proximity of each other in grey zones along the LAC and getting back to positions as on April 2020.

The next two steps, de-escalation and de-induction, would entail pulling back troops and equipment to the pre-April 2020 levels. Till that is agreed upon and complied with, it cannot be assumed to be business as usual and the Indian troops intend to remain at the LAC.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh complimented the Indian Army’s approach on the infusion and absorption of cutting-edge technology. He suggested that “unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars”.

“Cyber skills, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts,” he said.

Referring to the situation along the Western border, he complimented the Army for its response in cases of cross-border terrorism. “The proxy war by the adversary (Pakistan) continues,” Rajnath Singh added.

The synergised operations of the Army and Central paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir were contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue, the Defence Minister said.

During the conference, Army leadership deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.

The commanders also discussed induction of niche technologies and assessment of the impact of various existing global situations. A “technological infusion and absorption road map for the Indian Army” was also shown to the minister.

